A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing the outfits she bought for her man

In a video, the man tried out the outfits and danced excitedly while his partner filmed the adorable moment

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful lady

A Nigerian lady's thoughtful gesture towards her partner has captured the hearts of many online.

In a heartwarming display of affection, the lady surprised her partner with a selection of new outfits, which he eagerly tried on and modeled with excitement.

Woman surprises her partner with outfits Photo credit: @joyyadelusi/TikTok.

Man overjoyed as partner gifts him outfits

The lady, known on TikTok as @joyyadelusi, shared a video showing her partner's happy reaction as he danced and struck poses in his new attire.

The video confirmed the couple's loving relationship, with the lady's partner clearly touched by her gesture.

His excitement and joy were so evident as he admired himself in the mirror, dancing and smiling from ear to ear.

"I surprised my man who doesn't buy anything for himself with a few outfits and he loved them," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady surprises partner

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who praised the lady's kindness and consideration.

Many commentators noted that it was heartwarming to see someone show such thoughtfulness and care towards their partner.

@Mkpuruoma said:

"His friends will hear my wife got them for me."

@lindachidiogogoodness commented:

"I bought my husband a pair of sandals Omo these people can appreciate."

@Abah Raphnelson Nonso said:

"Her timeline, not mine."

@Sophie said:

"You can tell he is a good person from his smile. More blessings."

@Missmaly said:

"I used to do same for my husband and I realized he was always at the receiving end. He will not spend a dime on me not even on my birthday, so I stopped."

@Freda Baby|RN said:

"Same thing I did for my ex bf and he was so unappreciative. Never again."

@thriftvendorinlasu said:

"I sent lunch to this man’s office yesterday nd he has been saying thank u since yesterday."

@Adeola9425 commented:

"I make senator wears too just incase you want to surprise your man o."

@OPTICIAN MARY | BOMA OPTICS said:

"I don’t know why these men don’t buy things for themselves I always have to get them for him and he usually loves them anyway."

@temiloluwa said:

"I made my guy start wearing native. I told him he looks like house help in the midst of his friends and got him 1, after he wore it he loved it, infact I had to beg him not to wear native on Monday."

@Vivian Chidera added:

"I sew 2 outfits n 2 handmade slippers for my Mr last month,man tripled my allowance. Gifting a partner is one thing I’m so invested on, It’s my secret weapon, if u hav a gud n lovin spouse do dat 4 dem."

@She is tinu said:

"His friends no go hear word again, any small thing. My wife got this."

@Miss Mbelwa said:

"My guy has always been byng me presents I got a job bought him a bracelet tht man showers with it and it made him buy me even more presents. Every month I get 3 new dresses. I will buy again 4him."

@MrsSambo said:

"God bless u, my Man need this to I have to get it for him. He always get things for me and kids but not himself. Good men deserve this."

@Olalekan Rukayat970 added:

"That was really thoughtful of you. God bless you. Na like this I dey dance when i dey small if my mama buy odun cloth for me and I dey test am."

Watch the video below:

