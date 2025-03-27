A 26-year-old lady has announced on social media platform TikTok that she has cut ties with her father

Explaining her decision, the young lady accused her father of derailing her progress in life by his incessant money demands

She released some of her WhatsApp chats with him before she blocked him, saying she got fed up

A young lady, @_ms.billionaire, has cut off her father from her life and blocked him for good.

The 26-year-old lady broke the news on TikTok, citing black tax, a term for the money people often give their parents out of obligation or a deeply ingrained sense of family responsibility.

Why lady cut off her father

The lady noted that it has been a month since she cut ties with her father, accusing him of financial manipulation, which she said has been going on for a long time.

While noting that it was not easy to cut him off, she said it is necessary one set boundaries when one realises that one is being taken advantage of by her parent. In her words:

"Today makes it one month since I officially cut off my dad completely from my life. I ended up blocking him as well, and this is mostly because of the financial manipulation that has been happening ever since...From a long time ago.

"And this decision was actually not a very easy one, because, you know, it is not easy to cut off a parent. But once you realise that they are just taking advantage of you, there are boundaries that have to be kept in place at that point..."

She sought to use her tough decision to encourage those going through a similar issue.

"I created this page, mostly to talk, or to encourage people just like me who are outside of the country and trying to make a better life for themselves and especially, for me, I focus on the financial aspect, because we are all trying to get away from poverty."

Speaking further, the lady said she was tired of the black tax, noting that she is still in her twenties and is striving to better her life.

She lamented that her parent, who was supposed to be her first supporter, sought to bring her down and derail her progress with his incessant financial demands. She wrote:

"I am so tired of black tax, I’m still in my twenties trying to make a better life for myself but it seems like a parent who is supposed to be my number one supporter is bringing me down and derailing any progress I might have for a better future for myself. I don’t mind helping my family but when it gets to the point where the demands are constant every day then I have to put boundaries in place and I don’t care who I will disappoint in the process."

In another video, she gave a back story to her issues with her dad and released screenshots of their WhatsApp chats for people to see.

Reactions trail lady's decision against her dad

Vivian Umutoni said:

"People with supportive parents will not understand you at all! My mom would give me her last coin. My dad would take my last coin. I cut him off 2 days ago. Breaks my heart but I need to put me first."

Tycoon_001 said:

"Financial manipulation from a long time ago" That man had an option of not providing for you, he had an option of not educating you but he did.. that alone should soften your heart."

tricia rose said:

"You are cutting your father because of money 😢? What is money really? A father who invested in your wellbeing and education up to where you are now? Sorry but that's a very big mistake."

wanjiruthebosschic said:

"Or you could have simply helped where you can & ignore any further demands. with time they will catch up with the new order. I wouldn't recommend Blocking, but do you girl, only you knows."

Bush said:

"I don’t understand people who cut off their parents. They raised you, paid your school fees, or at least played a part in your upbringing only for you to completely cut them off?"

