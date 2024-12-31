An elderly man got people laughing over the choice of outfit he wore while paying a condolence visit

A lady shared a video of her elderly uncle who visited her family members to offer condolences.

The lady said her family was mourning the death of her aunt, and her elderly uncle came to visit.

She shared a video of the man walking into the compound.

In the video shared by @mhizcarson, the elderly man wore a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

He wore the NYSC vest and the accompanying khaki jacket and trousers.

The lady said:

“POV: My family was mourning the death of our aunt and my old uncle came in on this outfit. Best uncle that made my childhood so sweet.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old man wears NYSC uniform for condolence visit

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s outfit and the occasion.

@—SANTA— said:

“So it’s now a crime to come from CDS.”

@chocolates_ng said:

“Is NYSC aware that papa is serving his father’s land.”

@5’10 Fab!:

“I go leave cry burst laugh una go dey ask if na me kpai the aunty.”

@TESS said:

“If I Dey there na my laugh go loud pass with tears still flowing down my chin.”

@Thrift By Stella said:

“If nah me I go just burst laugh.”

@TNa:

“If I no laugh make I know wetin cause am.”

@Chile__ said

“He is trying to show sympathy in a funny way abi una no go like smile.”

