A Nigerian lady has expressed joy over the gifts she received from her boyfriend.

The lady received an iPhone 16, which made her so happy that she cried excitedly.

The moment was captured in a video shared by @laurenp920 on TikTok.

Lady receives iPhone 16, money bouquet

The video showed when the lady saw the gifts on the bed.

The gifts included an iPhone 16, wigs, a bouquet of money, and other luxurious items.

In the caption, the lady hailed her man for getting her the iPhone 16 less than two weeks after it was released.

She wrote:

“My man my man. It’s not even up to 2week the phone came out.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets iPhone 16

@Mira said:

"If them never suprise u before gather here let cry together."

@_rare_flower said:

"Where una Dey meet this man?"

@EsangirlmummyT said:

"E fit be say na you them dey use buy am ooh,low key but you not go know congratulations sweetheart much love."

@AJIKI’S ZOBO said:

"He no use money buy am na client give am so rest."

@Nora said:

"Una boyfriend get money o."

@Gift said:

"See pressure."

In a related story, a Nigerian man shared a heartwarming video showing his girlfriend's reaction to receiving an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a video, the romantic man walked up to his girlfriend lying on a bed and presented the phone to her.

The girl's reaction after receiving the gift touched the hearts of many who desired to find their heartthrobs.

Source: Legit.ng