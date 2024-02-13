A Nigerian man has mourned the demise of Herbert Wigwe with a narration of his last call with him

The late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc. died with his wife, son and three others in a helicopter crash in California, US

He shared how Wigwe came through for him on a fateful day he was at an Access Bank branch in Owerri to rectify an issue

Days after Herbert Wigwe's demise in a helicopter crash, Chin Akano, a Nigerian man, has narrated how the late CEO came to his aid some weeks ago.

Akano shared his encounter while mourning the late CEO, who died in a helicopter crash in the US on Friday, February 9.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son and three others died in a helicopter crash in California, US. Photo Credit: @HerbertOWigwe

Akano's last encounter with Herbert Wigwe

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Akano recalled how he had visited a branch of Access Bank in Owerri some weeks ago to revitalise a dormant account and got frustrated after being tossed around by the staff.

Akano said he got tired and called Wigwe on the phone. He noted that his issue was resolved seconds after his phone call with Wigwe.

According to him, all the staff were shaking and quaking. He mourned Wigwe's passing, describing life as 'near meaningless.' He wrote:

"This life get as e be. 2-3weeks ago I was at an Access bank branch in Owerri to revitalise a dormant account and they were tossing me about.

"Bring this, bring that. I got exasperated. I took my phone and called the CEO Wigwe and spoke to him. All the staff were shaking and quaking. Within seconds the branch manager was on hand to resolve all the issues.

"Within minutes. Today I read that he and his wife and son died in a helicopter crash in California. I have long made peace with the fact that this life is near meaningless. It’s vanity upon vanity. May the souls of the Wigwes find peace with their maker(s)."

People mourn Herbert Wigwe

Kelechi Chris Iheme said:

"Life is worthless, you don't know when you will lose it thus live the best of it when you can, touch as many lives as you can, enjoy yourself very well, take care of yourself, enjoy your wealth oh because when you die suddenly that wealth may be mismanaged."

Cynthia Onwudinjo Okonkwo said:

"Life is meaningless

"We should learn to live our life as if there is no tomorrow.

"May the souls of Wigwes find peace in the bossom of our lord Jesus Christ Amen ."

Mercy Eberechi Eneremadu said:

"Indeed life is vanity upon vanity.

"RIP.

"Amen."

Ike Okadigwe said:

"The Book of Ecclesiastes deals with these issues you raised very well. It is well worth a read and reflection..."

Okey Ifeachor said:

"We fade away anytime, anywhere, anyhow, and only the memory of what we have done remains. Yet, the living do not take it to heart for a long time, that life in this state we are in is vanity, and striving against the wind. May we be humble and wise to anchor on God."

