Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku tickled the hearts of many online after he was spotted at the burial of his colleague, Junior Pope

Recall that the deceased was laid to rest on May 17 in his hometown in Enugu, with different Nollywood stars in attendance

The veteran who made headlines over his impoverished months back buzzed social media with his latest looks

Old-time Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku left many impressed over his recent appearance at his colleague Junior Pope's burial.

Legit.ng reported that family, fans, and Nollywood stars were present as the late movie star was laid to rest in his hometown Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state on May 17.

A video from the funeral service captured Hanks Anuku in a composed sitting posture that netizens admired.

The veteran who once pleaded for support from the government to help his living condition wore a classic black outfit, and his skin looked bright and well polished.

Previously the Nollywood actor was in the news after a video of him at Pastor Paul Enenche’s church for deliverance went viral.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and spotted by Legit.ng, the moment the movie star was delivered was captured.

Hank Anuku who was seated with the congregation at first recorded the large crowd gathered at the place of worship. Shortly after, it was announced on the microphone that the Nollywood star was in the church.

See how netizens reacted to Hanks Anuku's video

e_osinigwe:

"At the age of 62 years old and he looks this fresh."

oby.osuji:

"He's looking healthy here that's good."

lilymaxwell_okoye:

"Over fresh, saw him live."

ruthy_nwoko:

"Baba watch don stop..he is trying to set it."

TemitopeArchibong:

“Shebi them.say this man dey run màd? Human being with their evil thoughts.”

ebutecars:

"He's okay now. All thanks to God."

flozyshortlets:

"Hank looking good."

Filmmaker Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was once not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

