Emerging reports have confirmed that Nigeria and the United States government are in collaboration to unearth the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Confirming this development, the Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, said talks had already commenced

He said the move aligns with the statutory provision of Chapter 5, Subsection 27 of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13

The Federal Government of Nigeria said it had initiated discussions with the United States government regarding the investigation into a helicopter crash in California, USA, which tragically resulted in the deaths of Access Holdings' Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, and several notable Nigerians.

American investigators announced plans to move the wreckage to another site within the US for thorough examinations, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13.

The US government recently released a report on the tragic helicopter crash.

Wigwe, along with his wife, son, and former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Ogunbanjo, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on the border of California and Nevada.

As reported by Punch, all six occupants, including two crew members, lost their lives.

This devastating event has sparked mourning across Nigeria and the Diaspora.

President Tinubu, President Macron of France, Nigerian state governors, business leaders, and other prominent figures have offered condolences to the victims' families.

Nigeria, US collaboration on Wigwe's demise

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau is collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States to assist in the investigation of the recent helicopter crash.

The aircraft, operated by Orbic Air under a Part 135 charter flight, went down at approximately 10 pm on Friday.

The NSIB, responsible for investigating air accidents in Nigeria, is working alongside its US counterpart, which has a similar mandate.

The Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, confirmed the recent action taken by the Federal Government in a statement.

He stated that Nigeria’s collaboration with the US regarding this matter is in accordance with Chapter 5, Subsection 27 of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13, which deals with “Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation.”

As contained in the NSIB statement, this subsection specifies that a country with a vested interest in an accident, mainly if it involves fatalities or severe injuries to its citizens, has the right to appoint an expert to visit the accident site, access pertinent information authorised for public release by the investigating state, as well as information on the investigation’s progress, and obtain a copy of the final report.

Badeh confirmed that the NSIB and the US NTSB communicated regarding the investigation into the crash.

Aaron Sauer leads the NTSB's investigation with Mark Ward as his deputy. The Director-General emphasised Nigeria's dedication to working closely with the US agency to ensure a comprehensive investigation and improve transportation safety in both countries.

Herbert Wigwe: US authorities release helicopter crash report

In other news, the United States authorities have issued their findings regarding the unfortunate helicopter accident resulting in the loss of Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board, the crash was attributed to adverse weather conditions characterized by rain and winter.

The report, revealing these details, was made public on Sunday, February 11, following the completion of the investigation at the crash site to gather crucial evidence.

