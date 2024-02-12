The decision by Access Bank boss, Herbert Wigwe's aide, Faleye Olushola, contributed to his being alive today

Olushola opted to use the road and not join his boss and family in the helicopter that crashed on Friday night

The tragic death of the entrepreneur was a rude shock to the banking sector and Nigerians

Faleye Olushola, the special assistant to the co-founder and group chief executive officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, narrowly escaped death on Friday, February 9, in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his boss, wife and son.

Recall that Wigwe, 57, his wife, and his son are believed to be among the six passengers in a helicopter that crashed in the USA on Saturday, February 10.

Legit.ng reported that the ill-fated Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, took off from Palm Springs, California, at night but was last seen near Fort Irwin/Barstow.

However, Olushola, whose name was listed on the manifest, narrowly escaped death as he chose to travel by road, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

ThisDay reported that Olushola flew with Wigwe, his wife, son and former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo from London, United Kingdom to Palm Spring, a city in California, United States.

Upon reaching Palm Springs, Olushola decided not to board the helicopter bound for Boulder City in Nevada, citing concerns about night-time weather conditions.

Opting to travel by road instead, Olushola narrowly avoided the tragic air disaster that claimed the lives of four others.

Meanwhile, Access Holdings has reacted to the incident in a statement, saying that it lacked "adequate information" about the crash and was collaborating with the US authorities to get the updates.

“Life, a precious gift”: Herbert Wigwe’s message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe inspired Nigerians, even in death.

On his social media accounts, he regularly updated his followers on his activities and sought to inspire and stimulate positive conversation.

In a tweet on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on January 29, the banker urged people to live a life of purpose.

He also encouraged kindness and gratitude, two honourable human traits.

