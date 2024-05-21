A final year student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), has gone viral for taking her exams on her wedding day

The determined student, wearing a wedding dress, showed up at the examination venue with her bridesmaids

While some of her coursemates hailed her resolve, others questioned why she would fix her wedding day on the same day as her exam

On her wedding day, a final year student of UNIZIK stormed her school for her final examinations.

A female student who saw the bride captured the rare moment and shared it on TikTok.

The bride wrote two exams on her wedding day. Photo Credit: @___onlyonesmiler

@___onlyonesmiler's video showed the strong bride, in her white wedding dress, arriving at her exam venue in the company of her bridesmaids.

Legit.ng gathered that the bride sat for two examinations, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

It is unclear how she eventually tied the knot on the same day. The TikTok clip has gone viral.

In another wedding day drama, a groom had escorted his bride to take her exams.

Watch the video below:

People stunned by the UNIZIK bride's action

Blinkzy said:

"Hmmmmm, why going through so much stress, she would have hired someone to write for her,anxiety would get the best part of her."

Ella ☀️Vivian said:

"What unizik can not do does not exist especially education faculty."

DD love said:

"My coursemate, progress the strongest girl l know."

vickycakes0❤ said:

"I remember how my exam was postponed to my mum 60th birthday party day ......I did my exam and travel that same day to attend the party."

Xoxo_Liplush said:

"God will forever see you through my dear course mate (Progress) it wasn’t easy writing two exams on your wedding day but you conquered…Congratulations once more my darling."

blue said:

"Omo.

"I saw dem, I thought dey wanted to shoot."

Danigold said:

"Why would she put her wedding day the same day with her exams."

Bride takes exam in wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had taken her exam in her wedding dress.

The female student of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin, arrived at the venue for the semester's examination in a white wedding gown. A short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram captured her entry into and exit from the examination venue in the wedding dress.

In both scenes, she looked all smiles as she walked gracefully despite curious stares from students around her. A write-up on the video explained that the reason for the lady's outfit was because the examination date happened to clash with her wedding day.

