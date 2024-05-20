60 students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) scored over 300 in the 2024 UTME

Two of the NTIC students scored 356 each in the tertiary entrance examination across the nation

The school during its 25th-anniversary ceremony former President Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan with “Most Supporting Individuals”

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 60 students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) scored over 300 in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Managing Director of the college, Feyzullah Bilgin, said two of the students scored 356 each in the examination organized by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari/Goodluck Jonathan/UTME

Bilgin stated this while speaking at the 25th-anniversary ceremony of the NTIC in Abuja, a statement which was made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 20.

He said NTIC started its operation in Abuja with eight students and 12 staff members but the college has spread to other cities like Kaduna, Kano, Ogun and Lagos.

Bilgin explained that the college is committed to offering a comprehensive education by implementing both the Nigerian and Cambridge Curricula.

“This approach has enabled students to excel not only in academic disciplines such as Sciences, Mathematics, and Arts on the global stage but also to achieve notable feats in sports, thus exemplifying NTIC’s holistic educational philosophy.”

The college honoured Nigeria’s past and present leaders including former president Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan with “Most Supporting Individuals”.

The award ceremony was the highlight of the college’s 25th anniversary.

Others who bagged awards in various categories at the ceremony include staff of the college and best-performing students.

JAMB 2024: Award-winning teenager scores 345 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna continued on the path of academic excellence in the just concluded 2024 UTME.

The award-winning student of the Federal Government Academy, Suleja had an aggregate score of 345. Munachimso scored 69 in English Language, 95 in Mathematics, 86 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics

