The video of Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, with her former besties, Falz has been sight on social media

In the clip, the three were having fun as they danced happily to the music playing while Simi was in front of the camera

This came after Simi denied having dated Falz as she said their relationship was purely musical and their chemistry was intense

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Three great Nigerian singers, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, his wife, Simi, and a close of the female singer, Folarin Falana, aka, Falz have been sighted together at a party.

The three were rocking the party while they had a cup of drink in their hands.

The mother of one, was in front as the camera captured them. Her husband was behind her, while Falz was sitting a bit far from the female singer.

Adekunloe Gold, Simi and Falz attend party together. Photo credit @falz/@adekunlegold/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The artist, who bought a Range Rover last year, was seen staying in his own lane without any interaction with Falz, who was siting beside him.

This came a few years after Simi clarified her relationship with the Bop Daddy crooner. According to her, it was only musical relationship she shared with Falz, though they have a great chemistry. She also noted that the singer was her G then.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video of the three artists together. Here are some of the comments below:

@chidansky04:

"Her 2 husband."

@i_am_mohblac:

"Imagine going out with your husband and ex."

@anuoluwapo.omobolanle

"Na water dey inside that cup."

@oberhirhi_017:

"Simi actually made the right decision cos e don tay I hear from falz."

@hade_diwhura:

"My three fav artistes oo."

@sedopee01:

"I get lyrics pass all this ones na."

@oluofologe:

"My ex and my babe."

@beulahcharles00:

"Why does it look like our Baby is jealous."

@shegesvibe7:

"Simi first love and loves."

@moe_sleek:

"Real artists with talent ."

Falz dodges questions on relationships and marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Falz had shown his cleverness while he was a guest on a podcast.

He was asked when he would get married to his lover. He added that he would get married to Chinasa, the lady interviewing him.

Falz went ahead to tell her when they would have a baby.

Source: Legit.ng