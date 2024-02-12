Global site navigation

Nigerian Man Sells Only Car, Relocates to UK, Starts Humble Life Abroad, Takes Public Transport
People

Nigerian Man Sells Only Car, Relocates to UK, Starts Humble Life Abroad, Takes Public Transport

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man who did all he could to relocate to the UK for a better opportunity shared he sold his car
  • The man in an earlier video had said that he travelled abroad as a way to give his children a better future
  • Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section shared their similar experience and how selling their property was hard

A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK to get a better life through a cleaning job has told people he gathered his travelling money.

The man (@omoakure01) sold his only car in Nigeria before relocating. He made a video showing the moment the buyer picked it up.

Living in the UK/Public transport in the UK.
The man's car looked clean at the time he sold it. Photo source: @omoakure01
Source: TikTok

May sold his car, processed his UK trip

He had a funny response to the car sale as he said may he and the new car owner never meet again in life.

In the same video, he revealed that despite being a car owner in Nigeria, he had been jumping public buses in the UK. He ran frantically after one.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

houseofwurrah said:

"Onoh, gbagbe. you just invested in your children. Best decision."

Harkintunde said:

"You tried bro, The day I sold mine hen, I don’t even know where tears came from the day."

sofoworaayobami said:

"Was still telling someone this evening that I can’t believe I’ve not driven a car for over a year plus. No regrets sha, let me gan bus in peace."

Papus said:

"This happened to me, I use XLE 2013, and left for North Cyprus."

jydo said:

"Give it time.i was able to pay off my car loan in a month and got a good mortgage,Ur mind go touch ground soon bro."

Toyobaby said:

"Abeg if you help me see cleaner job too ooo , I have international passport."

sarati70 said:

"I had a good life in my country with a house and a car, but everything was not enough to support my family. Then I sold everything and came to Europe."

Lady left N200m business, relocated to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with a thriving business worth N200m made a video to show the moment she relocated to the UK.

Her worker cried after she informed them. It was a hard decision for her to make but the best one, according to her.

