A Nigerian man who did all he could to relocate to the UK for a better opportunity shared he sold his car

The man in an earlier video had said that he travelled abroad as a way to give his children a better future

Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section shared their similar experience and how selling their property was hard

A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK to get a better life through a cleaning job has told people he gathered his travelling money.

The man (@omoakure01) sold his only car in Nigeria before relocating. He made a video showing the moment the buyer picked it up.

May sold his car, processed his UK trip

He had a funny response to the car sale as he said may he and the new car owner never meet again in life.

In the same video, he revealed that despite being a car owner in Nigeria, he had been jumping public buses in the UK. He ran frantically after one.

houseofwurrah said:

"Onoh, gbagbe. you just invested in your children. Best decision."

Harkintunde said:

"You tried bro, The day I sold mine hen, I don’t even know where tears came from the day."

sofoworaayobami said:

"Was still telling someone this evening that I can’t believe I’ve not driven a car for over a year plus. No regrets sha, let me gan bus in peace."

Papus said:

"This happened to me, I use XLE 2013, and left for North Cyprus."

jydo said:

"Give it time.i was able to pay off my car loan in a month and got a good mortgage,Ur mind go touch ground soon bro."

Toyobaby said:

"Abeg if you help me see cleaner job too ooo , I have international passport."

sarati70 said:

"I had a good life in my country with a house and a car, but everything was not enough to support my family. Then I sold everything and came to Europe."

