Business and political associates of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe have paid a condolence visit to his parents

Aliko Dangote, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Prof Pat Utomi, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Atedo Peterside, were among those who visited Wigwe's parents

Wigwe, his wife, son and three others died in a chopper crash near a border city between Nevada and California, United States

The President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others paid a condolence visit to the parents of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe.

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers died in a helicopter crash in California, United States.

Dangote, Gov Abiodun and others paid condolence visit to Herbert Wigwe's parents

Governor Abiodun disclosed posted photos of the condolence visit on his Facebook account on Monday, February 12.

Others who joined in the condolence visit are, political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, among others.

Abiodun said the associates prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families.

"These sorrowful parents have suffered the loss of their beloved sons, Mr Herbert Wigwe, Mrs Chizoba, and his son Chizi, in a tragic helicopter accident.

"During this solemn visit, we fervently beseech God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families they have left behind."

Nigerians react as Wigwe dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians took to social media to react to the reported involvement of Wigwe, his wife, son and three others in a chopper crash in California, United States. The tragic incident happened on Friday night, February 9.

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

The United States government confirmed all passengers on board dead. Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers were said to be the passengers of the ill-fated aircraft

