The last video of the Group managing director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, who recently lost his life has gotten netizens emotional

The video showed the late guru celebrating his last birthday in the presence of a few friends and family

In the video, he walked into his office to meet his workers chanting a ‘happy birthday’ song for him

A heartbreaking video of Access Bank Group managing director who lost his life on Friday night in a helicopter accident has emerged.

The video was taken at the last birthday celebration of Herbert Wigwe, one of Nigeria’s gurus in the banking sector.

Last video of Access bank CEO Herbert Wigwe emerges Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Last video of Access Bank CEO trends

The clip showcased the heartwarming moment his employees celebrated him excitedly.

His office was well decorated with balloons, while his workers all stood singing the popular ‘happy birthday’ song for him.

The CEO was first welcomed outside his office by some security personnel in suits before he walked into the birthday surprise.

Wigwe had lost his life on Friday night, February 9th alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash.

Netizens react to video of Wigwe’s last birthday celebration

Some netizens who watched the video claimed that the late CEO's behaviour in the video made them believe he knew what was coming.

@sujimoto81 said:

“I am utterly devastated. Since yesterday, a profound sense of pain and disbelief has consumed me. It's not because of any financial gain tied to him or Sujimoto's dealings with Access Bank. It's because, deep within my heart, I cherished him, Herbert, so deeply. His entrepreneurial fire, his unwavering determination, his boundless generosity, and his daring business acumen-these qualities captivated my admiration and love. Waking up today, the weight of sorrow is unbearable. May his soul find peace, and may the Almighty grant him forgiveness and serenity. Rest in peace, HW.”

@bee2sure reacted:

“His own rapture has taken place and it's between him and God?Do you really have a personal relationship with God?May God help us all and live for him.”

@sugardestiny_official reacted:

“Dis man death is not ordinary if you know, you know. people are just too wicked in dis world.”

@_dukeoflagos_ said:

“What of the GUO driver. Wey dem kill. Nah only rich people una dey sympathy for.”

@jerryobazi commented:

"Watch His steps and behaviour. Man knew what was coming. These rich people know."

@nimrodnick reacted:

“The look in his eyes Looks like he felt like he was about to go home.”

@iamsimbest reacted:

“Give your life to Christ tomorrow is not promised.”

Access bank CEO Herbert feared dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, is reported to have been involved in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday. Wigwe, a high flyer in the Nigerian banking sector, has had an illustrious career spanning decades.

According to multiple reports including TheCable, the incident occurred in California near the Nevada border, where Wigwe, accompanied by his wife and son. The helicopter was carrying a total of six passengers, including Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter experienced a crash around 10 p.m. local time near Nipton, California. According to Premium Times, details revealed that the unfortunate incident involved Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, which departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 p.m.

Source: Legit.ng