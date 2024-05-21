The chairman of Heirs Holdings, Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu, also known as Tony O Elumelu, has melted hearts over a cute video of himself with his daughter he released

The billionaire recently attended a business summit in Rome and went with his eldest daughter Oge

Internet users hailed him for grooming his daughter well, while others gushed over their fun time together

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has elicited reactions over a lovely clip involving his eldest daughter he shared.

Tamara-Marie Oge had accompanied her father to a business summit in Rome, the capital of Italy.

Tony Elumelu shared a fun moment with his daughter Oge after a business summit in Rome. Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu

In Rome, the father and daughter had fun moments, including taking selfies. Oge was not camera shy and was spotted waving at the person videoing them.

Tony interacted with business stakeholders and personalities at the summit, but the clip's high points were the cute scenes with his daughter Oge.

"Oge and I in Rome for the B7 Summit," Tony captioned his video on Facebook.

Reactions trail Tony Elumelu's video with Oge

Uduogu Amaka said:

"While our politicians steals money and fund their children’s lavish lifestyle, this smart father is not just giving his kids bread but teaching them how to own bakeries. Now we see why we need technocrats and entrepreneurs to rule this country."

Stella Azubike said:

"When a man understands what it means to empower female child his preparing a retirement plan, where his children would do more than he has done ....showing them foundation to the of leadership."

Nnenna Priscilla Unachukwu said:

"Thank you Oge for saying Hello to the camera. This your Daddy eeeeee, he can form like he doesn't know there's a camera following him."

Idakwoji A Bunyaameen Ayoola-junior said:

"Celebrity big man, shey you dey waka with your personal photographer/videographer ni?

"You just dey live person dream life."

Nnanna Justin Con said:

"Na poor man and illiterate go talk say girl no fit takeover from him, because he doesn't have anything to his name and want son to continue suffering after he has gone. My respect to this Boss."

Amaechi Urama said:

"I watched it more than 10 times and am still not satisfied. This is possible for me and my daughter though I am not married even at 36 but I am hopeful ."

UMU IGBO IN Diaspora said:

"Hi Tony it will be quite unfair if u didn't give our Igbo sons right to marry ur daughters."

Tony Elumelu and family share cute moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a heartwarming video of Tony Elumelu having a fun moment with his family.

In a trending clip, each member of the Elumelu family went in front of the camera and revealed the makers of the clothes, shoes, hair and jewellery they had on.

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most was how chill they all looked in the trending clip while not being ashamed to reveal the name of the Nigerian designers who made some of their outfits and accessories.

