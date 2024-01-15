Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, has shared the way he did adverts for 30 years

In a throwback video, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) spoke about how he benefits from people speaking ill of him and his church

People who watched the video hailed the late preacher as they tackled the BBC African Eye report that put him under public scrutiny

Mixed reactions have trailed a throwback video of the late TB Joshua telling his congregation why he doesn't run adverts for his church.

Joshua, who has come under criticism since the BBC African Eye report about his ministry, said God instructed him not to do adverts.

The televangelist hailed those speaking ill of him and his church, saying they were actually doing the adverts for his ministry.

Excerpts of his statement to the congregation reads:

"God has given his ministry advert. Every living ministry has free advert. What you share about me is an advert to me when you leave here.

"If you leave here today and tomorrow you go to town and say that man is a devil, he is not a man of God, you are advertising me..."

TB Joshua said he used it for 30 years

In a video shared on TikTok by @tafitaita, Joshua said God told him people would advertise for him.

"I have been using this advert for many years. People don't know. This is why I do not have sign post. No board. You cannot see any signpost outside. This is the advert God has given me for the past 30 years.

"God said don't have any signpost, any signboard. People will advertise your ministry to the world. Free of charge."

Watch the video below:

People showered encomiums on the late TB Joshua

uncle Khondwa said:

"Nothing will change my mind about your teachings even in death may God bless you."

Kabika kb meme said:

"I love you my man of God and even in death I love you. Even when you are no more one day I'll come to your church to worship there in Nigeria."

Endrico Davids said:

"This is a Prophet of God even in his Death his voice still speaks. Wow."

Kept Woman said:

"No one is like you my mentor your wisdom is topnotch I will always love you, continue resting man of God."

favorogjsod said:

"Exactly he answered all his accusations already."

jonaschibwe53 said:

"This man of God I love him.

''From 2009 he prayed for me, up to today I'm healed RIP Sir."

Seyram kokui said:

"l said this under a post people judging him Sunday the church will be full up.

"God is God."

