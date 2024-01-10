A man has melted hearts after sharing how his interaction with his good friend whom he reunited with

They had not seen each other for the past six years, and he was shocked to see his friend in a mad state

His video has stirred mixed reactions as some people advised him on what to do concerning the mad man

A man has shared a video of his good friend whom he found mad on the street after six years.

In a TikTok video, he showed the moment he took off the mad man's rag and wore him a new shirt.

He gave the mad friend a new cloth. Photo Credit: @jim_paris1

Source: TikTok

After the change of cloth, the mad man left the scene hastily. According to the young man, his mad friend ran away after he offered to take him to a barbershop.

It appeared the mentally challenged man did not want a haircut. The young man said the mad man did not take the rest of the clothes he got him but vowed not to give up on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

YINKA said:

"Coast of enlargement my bru I personally understand it ain’t a show off but one or few lesson is being learnt honestly."

Esther said:

"Wow God will continue bless you more and more, more Grace open you."

horlarichie423 said:

"Why can’t you take care of him."

itz queen tania said:

"That's funny of him but mat GOD almighty reward you handsomely for thoughtfulness."

A H H awelewa hair hub said:

"Pls try and hold him next time make u carry am go barber pls na dat him head problem dey ooo pls help him."

ÎM ØBÊD BTĆ said:

"He think say you go collect the cloth back nah that’s why he move sharp."

Gemma Lonsdale said:

"Some people fit talk say na you use am."

Graduates find their old schoolmate who ran mad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that graduates had found their old schoolmate who ran mad.

The Alumni showed love to the mad man named Minabelem Hilary as they reunited by first hugging him after successfully tracing him across the river to Bakana in Rivers state.

Sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram, film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa explained that the Alumni members left their abodes in Abuja to celebrate this year's Valentine with their mentally unstable colleague.

While the reason for his mental illness is undisclosed, it was reported that he ran mad on the eve of his master's program defence.

Source: Legit.ng