Following the controversy trailing the late Prophet TB Joshua, an old video showed the popular televangelist during one of his prophecy times

In the video recorded during a Sunday service at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua prophesied about a man who bed wets

When the man came out and prostrated before him, TB Joshua told him not to do that since he was not God

An old video shows when the late Prophet TB Joshua told a follower not to prostrate before him.

The video captured a church service at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), during which TB Joshua released a prophecy about a man.

The late prophet has been trending following a controversial documentary. Photo credit: X/TB Joshua and YouTube/Emmanuel TV.

Source: UGC

According to Prophet TB Joshua, there was a man in the congregation who was still bedwetting despite his old age.

An old man came out from the congregation and said he was the person the prophet was talking about.

When he came out, he prostrated before the late prophet, but he promptly rebuked him, saying he was not God. He said prostration belonged to God and not him as he joined the man to also prostrate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to old video of TB Joshua

@Cinah said:

"A very very humble servent of the MOST HIGH GOD."

@Jude commented:

"Rip great man."

@bigandredaily said:

"This very humble man of God..now you guys want to tarnish his image..can neve be well with all of them."

@Damilare Excel said:

"My spiritual father. I love you."

@engineermandala said:

"The angel of God almighty in a human form. Never seen a man of God on earth half, you were DAD."

@user68696709983871 said:

"This is pure humility."

@king pablo said:

"The great prophet of God, senior prophet T B Joshua. I miss this prophet so much."

@Kmanny said:

"I will forever miss you, my spiritual father."

TB Joshua's follower speaks out

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who is an admirer of the late Prophet TB Joshua weighed in on the raging controversy concerning the popular preacher.

The man, Wiseman Harry, is the leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Thessalonica and has spent 10 years with TB Joshua.

Also, he specifically mentioned Paul Agomoh and asked him to state why he remained in the church even though he knew the miracles were fake.

Source: Legit.ng