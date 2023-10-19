A woman posted a video to show people her husband's playful nature at home, and the clip got over 500k views online

She first showed how her man looked serious when he was coming to marry her but he has exposed his real jovial nature

The man was seen jokingly preparing to throw punches at his wife, and he did it in a manner that caused a lot of laughter online

Funny reactions trailed the video of a man who was spotted playing with his wife at home.

The man's wife posted the video using the TikTok handle Kindy Samuel, and it has so far received 510k views and thousands of shares.

The man jokingly prepared to throw punches with his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@kindysamuel.

The woman showed how serious and gentle her husband looked when he was coming to marry her.

But after the marriage, the seriousness and gentility gave way to a more jovial human who delights in playing at home.

Man playful character stuns his wife

The clip showed the man jokingly preparing to throw punches at his wife when they were playing.

The way he did it, like a professional boxer, made one TikTok user tell the lady that she married Mike Tyson.

The video is captioned:

"The odogwu that I ordered vs the odiegwu that I got."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man engages in intense play with his wife

@Aesthetic_Ree said:

"With the way she’s resting on the wall, it’s obvious she looked for trouble first."

@Jomafuvwe said:

"More of this, please. I laughed like no tomorrow, see the zeal wey him take de do am."

@Call_me_pesoking said:

"You get mind go date, Mike Tyson."

@user6192241363320 said:

"In my 5 years of marriage, my husband and I have never played a common pillow fight. He's always serious, and I'm tired of him already."

