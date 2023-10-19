A wife who could afford the good things of life for her daughter took the child on an expensive trip

The mother called her husband broke because he was not rich enough to pay for the trip and join the vacation

Many people thronged the woman's comment section to praise her after she said they would not bother about the man's drama

A woman has made a video showing the moment she took her daughter on her vacation to see the world.

They got their flight tickets, packed their bags, and had an all-girls trip. The mother (@asia_lechang) said her husband was broke.

The daughter wheeled her big bag at the airport. Photo source: @asia_lechang

She added that they wouldn't have to worry about bumping into him because he could not even afford the trip.

The video also had photos of both mother and daughter on the plane to show they enjoyed their vacation.

Many people thronged the woman's comment section to share their reactions after calling her husband broke.

Watch the video below:

Vanilla said:

"Sister woke up and choose violence….well chosen."

TEFLwithlee said:

"He won't see this, he can't afford data."

bee4babz said:

"I laughed so harrddddd."

yvonnekalahari said:

"I played it loud so that my husband can listen."

Ruby said:

"I love when women are winning. I wish I could give you a trophy."

Kutlwano Lehumo Mopa said:

"I feel you sis on our side we are relocating to the other side of the world and I love it!"

Haveyouchopped said:

"I love women who give their children the life."

Nqo said:

"A true queen. Vele they can only afford alcohol bottles."

Nat said:

"Nah bc me and my ex were in the same state at the same time and I offered to meet him half way so he could spend time w/the kids. He said he didn’t."

