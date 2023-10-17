A young lady who got married to a white man has shown him off on TikTok, but many reactions trailed the video

Many of her followers who saw the video were quick to point out that the man was far older

Others, however, said the lady should be allowed to enjoy her marriage since what exists between her and the man could be true love

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a young lady who got married to a white man.

The video caught attention because the white man was older than the lady, and people were quick to point this out.

The young lady married an older white man. Photo credit: TikTok/@kaydetaylor7.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip posted by @kaydetaylor7, the lady and her husband were playing outside, holding hands.

Video of white man and his younger wife goes viral

They were still dressed in their wedding attires as it appeared they had just tied the knot.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A caption on the video tagged the man and his wife as the couple of the moment.

The caption reads:

"Congratulations, guys. The bride of the moment."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react video of a white man and his wife

TikTok users rushed to the comment section to analyse the video. Some pointed out the age difference, but others said the couple should be left alone.

@Lyn_nette said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you, sweetheart."

@Awurade Adom said:

"Marry with your head, not your heart."

@Unique reacted:

"Go, girl, I’m happy for you and yours, I want mine a little younger than yours though."

@Nandipha said:

"Money is the root of evil but poverty na evil forest."

@king George said:

"Your father-in-law's outfit is gorgeous."

@Betty Anyango said:

"No one is talking of groom's shoes. Anyway, mission accomplished."

@Manny_lit04 said:

"Go girl, give him the best life he never had."

White woman married to Nigerian man shows baby bump

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a white woman said Nigerian men get women pregnant with speed.

The woman, married to a Nigerian man, was expecting a baby at the time she made the statement.

She has since given birth and also shared the good news with her followers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng