A young man has told Apostle Chibuzor that he is interested in marrying his 21-year-old autistic daughter

The statement of the man comes shortly after the OPM pastor made an announcement seeking a husband for his adopted daughter

The man poured out his heart and explained that he would never maltreat the beautiful lady if he ended up with her

Barely a week after Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), announced plans to marry off his 21-year-old daughter to a responsible and physically fit man, a man has shown interest in the beautiful lady.

Before now, Legit.ng had interviewed a man from Anambra, 40 years of age, who said he would love to marry the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Man reacts to Apostle Chibuzor’s announcement, says he wants marriage. Photo Source: Facebook /Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Wisdom Umukoro

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor's autistic daughter: Man shows interest

Just as Nigerians are still talking about the benefits that any man who shows interest in marrying his daughter would enjoy, another man has shown interest in the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The lady, Chiemeka Chibuzor, is said to be able to talk and hear well, according to the pastor.

Seeing that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is looking for a man to marry her, a young man and father of one, Wisdom Umukoro, showed interest and vowed to love Chiemeka Chibuzor forever.

Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter: I will love her

Legit.ng, on April 15, 2026, made a post listing four benefits any man who gets married to his daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor, would enjoy.

After seeing the lady’s photo, the man, Wisdom Umukoro, took to the comment section of the post to promise that he would love her forever if allowed to marry her.

He said:

“Good morning sir, my name is Wisdom Umukoro. I do laundry and dry cleaning, sir. I will love her forever. I have a boy.”

Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter: Man speaks about marriage

Shortly after explaining that he loves her and would love to have her as his wife, he added that he is not a cheat nor a traitor, but someone who desires to marry her, and that he would give her the respect she deserves as a wife.

He said in response to another comment on the page:

“I’m interested in her. I can’t wait to have her as my lovely wife. I will honour her for who she is. I will give her the respect she deserves as a wife, and I will not be a traitor because a happy life is the best.”

“I’ll be grateful, and I’ll be happy forever. I’ll be happy to have her as a life partner. Thank you, ma.”

Legit.ng contacted the individual, and he again professed his love for the young lady in a WhatsApp chat, where he also shared some photos with a correspondent of Legit News.

He professed his love once again, saying:

“This is me, Fejiro and my son."

"Please sir, help me. I really need forever in my life."

Sir.”

Man tells Apostle Chibuzor he wants to marry his autistic daughter. Photo Source: Facebook/Wisdom Umukoro

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter: Why I am interested

Legit.ng correspondent phoned him and engaged him in a conversation.

He explained why he wants to marry Chiemeka Chibuzor.

He said:

“Firstly, women have treated me badly. Women that have two legs and hands have treated me badly. I want to have a woman in my home and I want to have a happy home.”

Apostle Chibuzor’s daughter: Umukoro reveals his location

The young man, after revealing his interest in the daughter of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, mentioned that he has a son and also that he lives in Lagos, and would be ready to get married to the daughter of the founder of OPM Church.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has sparked reactions online after sharing photos of his autistic daughter and making a fresh announcement about her future.

He revealed that he is looking for a husband for his 21-year-old daughter and listed conditions for any interested man, including being young, healthy, and mentally sound.

Lawyer speaks about Apostle Chibuzor’s son’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer has reacted to the marriage of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s adopted son to a single mother of three children.

The lawyer claimed that the marriage was invalid, saying it was not properly conducted under the law and also questioning the mental capacity of the groom. He explained that a marriage must be conducted in a licensed place of worship or a proper legal setting to be valid.

Source: Legit.ng