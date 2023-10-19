A beautiful lady is still single at the age of 31, and she is currently in search of someone to mingle and fall in love with

The lady posted a series of videos on TikTok, narrating how she has been busy with her career but unable to find love as a result

She said she is open to messages from interested persons who would also want to go into a relationship with her and end her loneliness

A TikTok lady says she is tired of being single and, therefore, has expressed the desire to go into a serious relationship.

The beautiful lady with the TikTok name Nafisafjf shared a series of videos on her handle telling people how lonely she was.

Nafisafjf said she has been so busy working and building her career that she hasn't had the time to go into a relationship.

Beautiful lady, 31, searches for love

But now, at the age of 31, the lady said she could take it no more as she seriously wanted to mingle with someone.

Nafisafjf said she was tired of single life and said she is open to anyone who would like to send her a message.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I have been so busy with my career that I'm alone at 31. So tired of being single. Maybe write to me? My contacts in the bio."

Reactions from social media users as lady searches for love online

"You need love, not partner. Get a Navy man, too. If you are good even during service you will find a lovely man around."

"An angel with love will find her king's heartbeat soonest."

"You are establishing a foundation for your independence, which is very important. The rest of your wishes will follow; you are a classy lady."

"I hope you will consider taking me?"

Two ladies search for love on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two women posted a video on TikTok and announced that they were in search of love.

The video trended on the platform as some men expressed the desire to be with them.

The women said they were in search of younger men and that financial status did not matter to them.

