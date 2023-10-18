A Nigerian lady has shared her emotional experience after being abandoned by her legal husband

In a heartbreaking post shared via her TikTok account, she expressed her pain and desire for an official divorce

Netizens who reacted in the comments section sympathised with her while some shared their ordeal

A Nigerian lady with the handle @yemilore2019 on TikTok has poured out her heart following her husband's betrayal.

According to her, her husband abandoned her about two years ago and moved on with another woman despite having a court wedding.

Married woman questions importance of court wedding

In a sad video, she questioned the importance of their court wedding and threatened to post his photos online.

She wrote:

“POV:You do court wedding and u leave ur legal wife for almost 2 years now to be with another woman. Is court wedding a joke to u? Should I upload picture make e no be like say na u dey with my legal husband he no go fit marry u legally ooo.”

Yemilore sends husband a desperate message for reconciliation

On their anniversary, Yemilore sent a heartfelt letter to her husband, reflecting on their six-year journey.

She acknowledged the challenges they faced, including spending the majority of their time apart.

She apologised for any wrongdoings and expressed her desire to start afresh, hoping to recapture the love they once shared. Her letter revealed her deep longing for their relationship to be restored.

Determined not to be discarded like a disposable item, she called on her husband, Ibrahim, to come forward and address the situation.

She wrote;

“Feb 16 last year I sent a message without getting a reply av been single since 2019 he was just dere cos he cant place hand on any mistake, is it dat time he said he will end tinx bcos i ask wen he will come home in 2021.

"Will post picture so all blogger will carry it all I want is an official divorce I dint know how to reach him he is not in d country, I can even start by writing Qatar embassy.

"Lets end things properly I refuse to be thrown away like a tissue paper whose value is finished after been used. ibrahim come forward. Cruise and not cruise, abeg na official divorce I want make e no be like say na only mouth u use leave.”

Reactions as lady shares sad ordeal with husband who dumped her for another woman

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Honeydrop reacted:

“Ladies learn don't let any guy marry u and go abroad without u. Is few of them remember to take their wife.”

@florencebamfo1 said:

“Hmmmm, mine married me left the country, his family insulted with all names saying. im gold digger.”

@Thrift By Harike said;

“Let dem know that it's 7years imprisonment if Dey don't divorce legally.”

@Princess Zoe said:

“In future, I will tell my story for people to learn from. My eye don see shege banzai.”

@Bosslady said:

“Story, how many we wan count.”

@Princess Zoe reacted:

“I will never post my man on social media, Incase he disappoint me,l will just move on quietly without anybody knowing.”

@Rosemary commented:

“Omo, things they happen shaa. God won't shame you.”

@Atume Tiana said:

“You re still d legal wife and u have d right to do anything, hope they re still in new Niger sha.”

