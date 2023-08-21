At a marriage introduction, a bride stunned the groom as she funnily told him to transfer her dowry instead

While threatening him with her father, the bride insisted that the dowry is sent to her Opay account

The bride and groom's funny moment amused netizens, with many hilariously taking the wife-to-be's side

A Nigerian groom was surprised as his bride insisted that he sends the money meant for her dowry to her Opay account.

The hilarious incident happened during the couple's marriage introduction, according to a video the groom shared on TikTok.

The lady jokingly told her man to transfer her bride price to her Opay account. Photo Credit: @saskid_lae

Source: TikTok

The bride did not back down despite her groom's resistance and went as far as threatening to report him to her dad.

According to the bride, her father was in support of him making the transfer. She reminded him about how she helped him ensure the dowry was reduced to N73k from N100k.

The groom, however, questioned her demands, wondering if the dowry was now being paid at the marriage introduction. The Yoruba couple's funny video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

People found the couple's video funny

Ola Ojo said:

"Pay her owo-ori to her ooo to her O-pay. At least she gave you rebate & tax free."

wuraolami62 said:

"This her dress nah 500million she take sow ham ola the cash madam owo si opay mama oh."

user8665411149157 said:

"Midey wan use her money do shop after introductionDo it inside ola opay oo."

Moe_Lara said:

"Ola is a good person she even talk to her dad to reduce the money for you send it to her OPay ASAP."

Balkis said:

"@Balkis:Abeg send money to her opay ooo if u don't want midey to buy 2 tomato for 73k."

Pretty nikky babe said:

"U people still have time to do Titok on ur introduction day."

HaliMUA said:

"Madam Don order something of 70k plus delivery of 3k."

Source: Legit.ng