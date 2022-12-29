On her special day, a Nigerian bride did away with the 'African time mentality' as she showed up earlier to the church venue

As there was no one present, the bride in her white dress and her bridesmaids took advantage of the situation

Social media users praised the bride's punctuality, hailing her as the first Nigerian bride to keep to time

To the surprise of many, a Nigerian bride alongside her bridesmaids showed up at her church wedding venue early.

A video shared by the bride herself showed her in a white wedding dress flanked by her bridesmaids as they recorded a TikTok clip together.

She went early. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queenhyacinth9

The ladies looked so excited as they vibed in an organised manner not minding the empty wedding venue.

Netizens celebrated with the bride on her special day, with many describing her punctuality as the first to be seen among Nigerian brides.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ellamai❤ said:

"Are u sure she did not go to the wrong hall?no man fit convince me say women go early."

Elizabeth Nkemakonam said:

"I also made it early on my Church Wedding but my traditional wedding,hell no."

user6480361367399 said:

"How come. Let the groom not disappoint oh. Hope is there already bride early ? Makeup artist always take forever."

user5731803821777 said:

"Nah you be the first bride I dey see wey come before her pastor self , congrats sha."

Sama Manda said:

"First bride to ever do it. weldone to your planner, hair stylist and make up artist. the witches could not hold you back."

Juliet sormi said:

"First time seeing a bride meet up talk more of being earlier our side priest go shout tire sometimes e go vex and dem go beg am."

sarah_jay25 said:

"Too excited to get married."

