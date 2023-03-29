A hilarious video of a groom dancing on his wedding day has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok

It was time for the cute couple to dance into the wedding hall, but the overly excited groom stole the entire show

The groom danced so happily, and at one point, he took off his jacket, gave it to someone to hold and continued dancing

Wedding days are usually one the happiest days of peoples' lives. You can always see the happiness beaming from the couple's broad smiles and dance moves.

The bride and groom sometimes show off who the best dancer is by trying to outdo the other.

Groom dances crazily on his wedding day. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, a groom decided to be the best dancer at his wedding, but online judges highly debated his dance move.

He and his wife had just tied the knot and were dancing hand in hand at their reception venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The groom got tired of the slow matching dance and decided to take things to the next level. Seeing that his white jacket for the wedding would be a hindrance, he took it off and gave it to someone to hold for him.

At this point, he released the hand of his beautiful bride and started dancing without coordination. He was moving and jumping around in a somewhat drunken manner and zigzag motion.

Reacting to the development, his shocked bride continued her slow march while looking at her husband in pure amazement and awe.

The guys around who were recording the entire scene joined forces to hype and cheer him on while others wore confused looks on their faces.

Social media reactions

@peace_baby12 wrote:

"I think his Ex came to the wedding because omo this is shege dance."

@abbeysmallz01 commented:

"Forget am, the groom don shayo."

@enicryptoexchange said:

"So na the dance he wan dance be this wey make am comot jacket, I think say he go dance pass Poco oo."

@mrymm.nk wrote:

"I like it when couples energies match during marriage, not the one that one is trying to outdo the other..Because what is this outdone?"

@_de.rax commented:

"Who noticed the wife 'what is this' silently."

@barbby_b said:

"Which kain throway body dance be this?? I been dey fear make en no match bride gown sef."

@ptoski. commented:

"Where's the legwork I was expecting."

@bosun_001 commented:

"Na this scope me sef go use on my wedding day."

@valentina_okolie said:

"So true true some people no sabi dance? Na today I witness am."

@_soyoyo commented:

"The wife be like "baby, is everything okay?"

@ej_africa commented:

"There's something about this dance that doesn't seem normal."

@betty_cunningha commented:

"Person wey don take ganja before dancing."

@sinzmorgan wrote:

"Is he under the influence or he behaves like this normally ?"

@stanley_u wrote:

"This is me on my wedding day after getting high because that's the only way I can get myself to dance."

@adwoa_asaah_papabi commented:

"He removed coat to do zigzag."

@omas_footwears1 wrote:

"OGA scatter the floor na you pay for the wedding."

@a_side_of_adeola commented:

"Which kind dance be this??"

@of_bethel commented:

"This Guy Is White."

Watch the video below:

Groom dances, does legwork on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian groom was sighted in a viral video showing off impressive skills at his wedding reception. His moves resonated online with dance lovers, especially with how he outshone other dancers and dominated the show.

The groom, gorgeously dressed in flowing 'agbada', showed he knew how to entertain on the dance floor. His cap fell off his head at a point, but he continued dancing absentmindedly, showing how happy he was on his big day. His equally impressive groomsmen flocked around him like bees, cheering him on as he took centre stage.

Many who have seen the video said the young man was truly happy, and he showed it through his dance. They danced to First Time in America by Naira Marley, and the video was shot and shared by @maxwelljennings.

Source: Legit.ng