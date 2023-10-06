A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions after showing off the whopping sum of money an admirer sent her

She said she usually would not step out of the house but did so by virtue of the man 'treating her well'

According to her, if one treats her well, she could make the effort and her video angered many Nigerian men

A Nigerian lady, Matilda, has shared a transaction receipt showing how an admirer sent her N350k while they were still at talking stage.

According to Matilda, the man has been applying pressure and when he asked for a date after sending such an amount, she could not turn it down.

Matilda went on a date with the man. Photo Credit: @matilda_onyinye

Source: TikTok

Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.'

"If you treat me well, I can always make the effort," Matilda revealed in the TikTok video.

She went on to give titbits from her date night with the man but failed to disclose his identity. She looked forward to her next outing.

Many Nigerian men, however, slammed the lady over her date with the 'talking stage.'

Watch the video below:

Men tackled Matilda

Alexandre the Great said:

"It's all about money now. When they use you for ritual then you start asking for justice."

Tammygold said:

"Omor.

"My self esteem can't make me talk to these women...

I don't have money.

"So I don't even try.

"I just admire and move on."

CO.CK¥ said:

“If you treat me well, I can always make the effort” Lemao na all of una get release clause."

Chukwuemeka Onyeizugbo said:

"Them don trigger this one release clause."

ETI said:

"The talking stage I’m having is when will you come to my house."

King Solomon said:

"See you in the next one… sha I pity the simps of this generation, the money miss roads… they will learn the hard way."

Bra Kay said:

"If you treat me well". obviously you don't see any reason to invest time and effort unless you are treated well?"

timjay08 said:

"To all the ladies in the comments call me broke call me stingy, but if I've got big plans for u im never sending you money to get ur attention… unless."

Source: Legit.ng