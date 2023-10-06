A hilarious clip of a woman in a car with her boyfriend has gone viral on social media

The woman was loudly talking on her phone, sending a clear message to other ladies who might be interested in her man

She said she had been with him since before he could afford his own car, and now that he had one, she would not tolerate any interference

A funny video of a woman who was riding in a car with her boyfriend has captured the attention of social media users.

The woman was having a loud conversation on her phone, apparently addressing other ladies who might have their eyes on her man.

Lady speaks to other women in video. Photo credit: TikTok/@big_fave

Source: TikTok

She said she had been with him through thick and thin, since before he had enough money to buy his own car, and now that he had achieved his dream, she would not let anyone come between them.

She issued a stern warning to them to keep their distance from her faithful and devoted partner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Everything_Joyce reacted:

"Does he do comedy with Saviourdee?"

Youngflow.tt said:

"This sound nah for who their bf get car."

Precious onome wrote:

"No be yoU go tell me Weytn I go do."

AnImperialunisex commented:

"Temptation is real Scar always attract pretty lady's."

Mimi asoms:

"I will use this sound soon by his grace God will grant his heart desire I believe strongly."

Jacob Fejiro:

"My own, we start wen he never 2 get along d line as he don dy get, nai he break up with me lol as we break up Na he buy car, con dy carry diff girls."

Bigfaveee:

"Some men are not worth it but I pray we never meet the wrong ones."

Rhynoceros:

"Make l t tag 2 girls wey fit collect him from you."

