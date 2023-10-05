A heartwarming video of a Nigerian dad shedding tears of joy on his daughter’s wedding day has gone viral on social media

The father was sitting next to his daughter, who was the bride, while his wife, who was the mother, was smiling happily on the other side

The father could not hold back his emotions as he sobbed uncontrollably, while the daughter also joined him in crying

A touching video that shows a Nigerian dad breaking down in tears on his daughter’s wedding day has melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The father was sitting beside his daughter, who looked stunning in her bridal gown, while his wife, who was the mother of the bride, was beaming with joy on the other end.

Parents were really in their emotions. Photo credit: TikTok/@jidegoldalaga

The father was overcome with emotion as he wept inconsolably, expressing his deep love and pride for his daughter.

The daughter also felt his father’s sentiment and started to cry along with him. The video was a beautiful display of a father-daughter bond and a mother’s delight for her child’s happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bu_Bu said:

"My Daddy go cry shege on my wedding Day. God bless your Homes."

Adetutu wrote:

"Congratulations, I wish My Dad is still alive miss yoU dad."

Teelah commented:

"When a good daughter is getting married."

Apekev also commented:

"Daddy's pet Congratulation."

Patricia Creations:

"Daddy will cry because he can not visit her and sleep but mummy can. God bless all caring father."

Nina36378:

"This would be my dad on my wedding day cause why not that man don suffer for my head I pray God keep him for me."

Aje wamiri:

"I will be having my wedding soon but no dad."

Blackbeauty:

"Daddy was like my child is leaving mommy was like mama leave plate u no like to wash to cook na stress."

Wealthmide A:

"I can't believe l'm crying already while imagining my dad crying on my day."

LAYOMIe:

"If Baba layo cry like dis on dat day he go tell me waiting cause am weyinde since 09."

X0JulianaX:

"Na my mama go cry but my papal drop of water no go Comot from his face."

Nigerian father shocks everyone at daughter’s Wedding, breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty 23-year-old lady shared a video that captured her father's funny reaction when she told him she would be getting married soon.

The man fell on his knees with his head between his palms as he laughed hard. He could not stop laughing for several seconds.

When he stood up, he continued laughing. It was as if he never believed what his daughter (@bluechechile_) said about marriage.

