A heartwarming video of a young man who tested a mother and her children’s kindness at a shopping centre has gone viral

The man asked for N3000 from the mother, but she turned him down, even though her daughter urged her to help him

Later, it was revealed that the man was only pretending to be in need, and he rewarded the daughter with a generous amount of money, while advising the mother to be more compassionate

A touching video has captured the moment a young man who wanted to test the kindness of a mother and her children at a busy shopping centre surprised them with a gift.

The man approached the mother, who was with her daughter and had another child by her side, and pleaded for N3000 to buy some food.

The mother, however, refused to give him any money, and looked away.

Her daughter, on the other hand, showed compassion and asked her mother to help the man.

The mother ignored her daughter’s request. The young man eventually revealed that he was not really in need of money, but was only trying to see how kind they were.

He then praised the daughter for her generosity, and handed her a large bundle of cash, leaving her speechless.

He also advised the mother to learn from her daughter, and to be more charitable to those who are less fortunate.

Watch the video below:

