A lady was blessed with a speedy conception immediately after she and her husband tied the nuptial knots

The lady posted a video on TikTok telling her friends and followers that she got pregnant on her wedding night

The video showed her displaying her baby bump when she went for a pregnancy photoshoot at a studio

A lady who conceived on her wedding night has shared her testimony on TikTok.

In a viral video she posted, the lady, @surulere_, said she found herself pregnant a few days after her wedding.

The lady said she conceived her baby on her wedding night. Photo credit: TikTok/@surulere_.

She was seen clutching her baby bump happily in the video recorded when she went for a photoshoot.

Another video on her handle shows the moment she took the pregnancy test, which came out positive.

She attributed the blessing to God and showed the pregnancy test strip to the camera.

The video also shows that she has since given birth to a beautiful baby. The two videos attracted many congratulatory messages from her followers.

Many TikTok users shared similar experiences, but some said they were too busy and could not make love on their wedding nights.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady who got pregnant on her wedding night

@Mrs Julz said:

"On my wedding night, me and my husband Dey busy d count money till daybreak."

@Faith Ekwonwa commented:

"God, I tap oh, don't use delay in conception as my test of faith Lord."

@Popoola Damilola said:

"Mine was Valentine’s Day 2, weeks after my wedding, and I gave birth November 14, exactly 9 months."

@bellaann871 commented:

"Lol. Me thinking mine was too quick getting pregnant after 3 months. Congrats."

@ShugarandGlitz reacted:

"Your husband Dey para. Congratulations."

@pecumummy said:

"Congratulations. God please, my heart desires is to get pregnant with twins on my wedding night."

