A lonely White woman has come to TikTok to search for someone who would love and cherish her.

In a video that generated many reactions, the woman said she was 40 years old and had been lonely for a long time.

The lady said she was in search of someone who would love her. Photo credit: TikTok/@donnasantra.

Source: TikTok

She said while her friends have successfully found love and started their own families, she has not been so lucky.

Lonely lady searches for love on TikTok

The woman specifically lamented that nobody gives her the attention that she so much craves.

She captioned the video:

"I'm 40, and I live alone. All my friends have their families and nobody seems to have time for me. I want to find love."

After the video went viral, it attracted more than 41k comments. Some people started indicating interest in showing her love and attention. The video was posted by @donnasantra.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of White woman in search of love

@dalethompson501 asked:

"Why do people always post that they are single or guys don't want them, but when somebody replies to their comment, they never reply back?"

@Cynthia Neitzel commented:

"I don't see why you can't find a man, your beautiful."

@Dennis L Hendrix said:

"Hi beautiful. I would love to meet you."

@davidludvik562 commented:

"You are so beautiful. Don't cry."

@robertsimon320 said:

"Don't let people or life get you down. Keep smiling laughing and pushing forward! Take care."

