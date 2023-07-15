A beautiful pregnant white woman who is married to a Nigerian man has shown off her protruding baby bump

In one of her videos, the woman said it takes only two minutes for women to get pregnant but they carry the pregnancy for nine months

The video resonated with her fellow women, and some of them said when the baby comes out, it resembles the father

A white woman who wife to a Nigerian man has sparked reactions with her interesting view on pregnancy.

In a video posted on TikTok by @h.kstory, the woman said it only takes two minutes for women to get pregnant, but they get to carry the baby for nine months.

The woman is pregnant shows off her baby bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@h.kstory.

Source: TikTok

The woman who is currently pregnant showed off her big baby bump in many of the videos seen on her TikTok handle.

The woman said being a woman is not easy. Also, she said after carrying the baby for nine months, there is a likelihood that the child will come out and resemble the father.

She wrote:

"Being a woman is not easy. They will get you pregnant in just two minutes, then you will carry the baby for nine months. And the baby will end up looking like them."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@userPhilile said:

"And their first words are dada."

@princessjuilet commented:

"And the baby will still answer their surname."

@user6191770922546 said:

"So painful. Only ladies can understand."

@hundred million said:

"Sister may Allah protect all our mothers."

@Yussif Ninkpeng said:

"When you give your data to a printer to print for you, what will you expect?"

@Ibrahim Yusif889 commented:

"When we save the money in a bank that bank was not ours but the money was ours."

@k5mb1 said:

"My sister I feel your pain, it gets worse when it's a baby girl."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby and their marriage continued.

Source: Legit.ng