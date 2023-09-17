A woman who is physically challenged has given birth to a beautiful baby, and she has shown off the kid in a video

In the video posted on TikTok by Nikki Kademaunga, the mother first showed people the period she was pregnant

She then followed it up with the cheering news of the arrival of her baby and people poured congratulatory messages on her

A physically challenged woman inspired TikTok users after she posted a video of her pregnancy.

The woman has given birth, and she shared the video of her baby to celebrate the blessing.

The woman gave birth to a cute baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikkikademaunga.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman first showed people when she was pregnant with the child and those who saw it marvelled.

The lady has no hands, and her legs are smaller than normal. She also looks small, making some people wonder how she carried the baby.

Disabled mother welcomes cute baby

But she appeared very comfortable in the video sitting on a chair. In another scene, she was seen outside, sailing happily. A caption on the video reads:

The mother showed her baby to her followers to share the heartwarming news. The mother, Nikki Kademaunga posted the video using her TikTok account.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as physically challenged mother gives birth to a beautiful baby

@mutune said:

"He looks just like his dad."

@user702888410676 commented:

"I'm so proud and happy for you."

@obaapa reacted:

"Congratulations! You have seen the glory of God."

@user1691408880008 commented:

"Congrats my dear sister."

@zhynarb said:

"Congratulations. Indeed Allah is wonderful."

@Ashie commented:

"God of miracles did it again. congratulations darling."

@user3363494724759 said:

"Lovely. May God be with you."

@user2786039679107 said:

"Wow! We thank God for your precious gift."

@Simone Fernandes commented:

"Wow! Congratulations. Your baby is so cute god will continue to bless you and your family."

