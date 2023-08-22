A pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was

A mother has given birth to only one baby despite having a massive pregnancy bump.

The mother, Mildred, posted a video to show off her baby after giving birth, and her followers were surprised she had only one baby.

Mildred gave birth to one baby despite her big baby bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@mshunehm

Source: TikTok

Many of Mildred's followers had expected her to give birth to twins, given the large size of her pregnancy bump.

Lady shows off her baby after giving birth

The mother revealed in the video that she gave birth to a baby boy, and she showed people the child.

Mildred's TikTok account is replete with many videos of her showing off her protruding baby bump.

People who follow her on TikTok often marvel at the size of the baby bump and have all along expected to hear that she welcomed twins. But clearly, Mildred was pregnant with only one child, as seen in the new video.

Reactions as woman with big baby bump gives birth to one child

@Dydy Diamond Lova said:

"Only one? That baby had a luxurious villa inside your tummy! Congratulations mama!"

@Iam.Itunu commented:

"He's supposed to start school immediately o."

Debby asked:

"OMG. Just one? Congrats momma!"

@MIRACLE reacted:

"Congratulations! All thanks to God almighty."

@phaswanaphaswanas said:

"God bless you and the baby."

@Princess Pamilerin said:

"Congratulations! I tap from this blessing."

@Barbara Sanders said:

"Awwww! What a gorgeous baby!"

