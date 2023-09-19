A mum-of-four celebrated her university graduation in a viral TikTok video

The video showed the joyful moment of the young lady who achieved her dream of graduating from university despite having four children

She danced and had fun with her kids who join her in the celebration and people were inspired by her story

A brave mum who juggled four kids and university studies shared her graduation joy in a heartwarming TikTok video.

Lady completed her university degree after for kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@user7874637733674

Source: TikTok

She showed off her graduation gown and cap as she signed off her final papers with a big smile on her face.

She was joined by her four adorable children who danced and celebrated with her in the video.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of likes and comments from people who are moved by her inspiring story.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

MUNeeRah reacted:

"Congratulations dear."

MissBeautyVicky said:

"Congrats, we are proud of you."

Prettysummer wrote:

"Another day to cry with strangers I met on this app, big congratulations dear."

Adejoke's Beauty and radiance commented:

"Omo. Big congratulations."

JAYNE commented:

"Congratulations to you respect to your husband."

Source: Legit.ng