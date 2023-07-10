The wedding planner of the Anambra man accused of secretly taking a second wife and deceiving his wife of 10 years has shed light on the matter.

According to the event planner, it is a conspiracy orchestrated by his former wife and urged the public to debunk the rumour

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the story as many people dragged the man and took sides with his estranged wife

@Mummyinchief_Yellowe, the wedding planner of the Anambra man, accused of secretly taking a second wife without his first wife's knowledge, has reacted to the reports circulating on social media.

In a disclaimer seen on Instagram, the wedding planner urged netizens to disregard the reports, saying the reality is actually too bitter to be told or shown.

She blamed the man's estranged wife, whom she tagged as his ex, for being the brain behind the rumours.

According to her, the rumour was orchestrated by the man's ex-wife in a bid to dent the new couple's image. The full text of the wedding planner's disclaimer goes thus:

"Disclaimer.

"1.My attention has been drawn to a certain publication on the Instagram page of a blog known as thetattleroomng feeding the public with false information.

"2. The publication stated that the Groom his EX wife and travel to get married to another Woman.

"3.I wish to state that everything in this text is false,false because reality is too bitter to be told or shown,content stated in this blog is 100 percent false compared to what actually happened.

"4.I therefore,wish to use the medium to urge the general public to debunk every rumor as they are totally false and is conspiracy by the EX wife /touts who are out there to dent the Couple’s image.

"Signed.

"Mummyinchief Yellowe.

"Planner."

Netizens react to the wedding planner's disclaimer

@257_frank said:

"We grew up with parents and grandparents who were polygamists and living happily. Africans need to stop allowing western world to force their tradition on us. We need to start living our truth."

@mrs_okeooma said:

"This elaborately well planned wedding a secret? There’s more to this story oo, make una calm down."

@oweifahrejoice said:

"His wife of ten years doesn’t know about this oh he told her he was traveling and boom this..men!!!"

@mz_deraa said:

"Y’all bashing this woman is funny!! Did she force herself on the man or drag him out of his house to come wed her. The wife should focus her dragging on her said husband who broke their vow and trust. It actually takes two to tango."

