Yul Edochie's marriage to his first wife May is reportedly headed for the rocks as they might divorce soon

The actor's marriage took a downward turn after he married his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife

According to reports, May's lawyer has submitted a petition for the dissolution of her 18-year-old marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yul Edochie's first wife May has finally broken her silence and this comes at a very high cost for the actor.

According to a report by Lindaikejiblogofficial, the now mum of three who lost her fourth child months ago has moved to dissolve her marriage of 18 years to the filmmaker.

Yul Edochie set to get divorced by his first wife May Photo credit: @yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May and her counsel reportedly visited a court today July 10, to submit a petition against Yul.

The actor's first marriage got into trouble and stayed on shaky grounds after he announced he had a son with his colleague Judy Austin and then moved to marry her as his second wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly after, their first son Kambili died and it took Yul a short period to get over his loss, which saw him doing different dramas for views on social media with Judy who has reportedly given him a second child.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news of May divorcing Yul Edochie

Netizens are on May's side, a lot of people agree Yul disrespected her and their marriage.

Read some comments below:

veevogee:

"When you loose a good woman. You'll always get the opposite in return. You can never find her type again. Even if he’s acting with judy , it has now become a show of shame."

geenafoodiesandspice:

"They can serve him on Facebook , he will see it, everybody will do well to tag him on it."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"As she should, when a union stops serving the purpose it was initially made for, best is to take a bow and concentrate on positive things of life! HIS MF LOSE!!! "

veevogee's profile picture

"Most times, the devil looks for loopholes to penetrate. Polygamy is mostly a way the devil comes into a happy home. I sincerely respect May because a woman that knows her value and what she brings to the table will surely reject polygamy. Women of great values don't share. I hope Yul realizes what he's doing to himself."

ibeugonna:

"When the Ego and pride subsides, yul will regret the day he set eyes on Judy."

fashion_magicblog:

"Self discipline can make and spoil so many things in life , God will protect May,I am happy she is getting herself back."

spotless_thrifts:

"Nothing dey street. Yul eye go soon clear. There is a reason they are called strange woman."

johnmarsauto:

"Make she divorce am. This is first man that broke the celebs cheating code by leaving his wife for side chick. A f00l at 40."

May Edochie finally breaks silence, 4-months after losing son

Fashion influencer and the first wife of actor Yul, May Edochie, officially made a return to social media on July 8, 2023, after a four-month hiatus to mourn the passing of her second son, Kambilichukwu.

In her comeback post, Yul's wife noted that it was quite an unbearable pain for her and any sane parent.

May also note that she would always take Kambili as her second child even though he is no more. She thanked her fans, friends and family for staying true to her, noting that their support was the only thing that helped her through the pain.

Source: Legit.ng