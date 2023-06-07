A Nigerian woman's perseverance and belief in her husband's future has been rewarded in a lovely manner

Her thoughtful husband surprised her with a new car after she remained with him despite that he was initially poor

The heartwarming video of the couple has inspired netizens as many people commended the man's wife

A Nigerian man has surprised his wife who remained with him against all odds with a new car.

His wife identified as Perekimi Glory recalled that the first day she met her husband, he could not afford N100 for her transport fare.

The man bought his wife a car. Photo Credit: @richglemi

Source: TikTok

Glory was however not dismayed by his financial challenge at that time and is now reaping the reward of her perseverance.

In a heartwarming video she shared, her man handed an excited Glory the key to the car parked before them.

Glory was overjoyed and hugged her husband before going on to have a feel of her new car.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on the car video

His side chick said:

"Congratulations momma, I tap from your blessings."

sylviababekelly said:

"Congratulations God d good Lord bless your hubby more money."

Adadioramma double p said:

"Na woman's wey calm down dey enjoy congratulations."

okwy11 said:

"I swear some woman carry grace."

user1617325503706 said:

"This God is wonderful congratulation madam."

amaragold237 said:

"Congratulations na ur grace the follow him."

bridgetufuomaprin said:

"That's why I said if you have a good man,treat him like a king...Congratulations dear.God bless your hubby."

Bekee Beauty empire 1212 said:

"Congratulation to you I tap from your blessing."

Olugbenga Arotiba said:

"The reward of believing and trusting your tomorrow, congratulations."

Man appreciates wife with a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had bought his wife a brand new car.

The man said it was to appreciate his wife who he said stayed with him even when he had only a motorcycle.

According to Solomon, constant support and contribution from his wife changed their story for the better. Solomon said his wife was excited to have received the gift. He said:

"I feel people can actually start small, with love and dedication, growth is guaranteed."

Source: Legit.ng