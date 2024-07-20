A lady has highlighted some worrying changes she noticed among female bankers who are married

Before they got married, she said she noticed they had nice hair, stylish heels, glowing skin and did well for themselves

As soon as they tie the knot, she said they would keep braids for two weeks and had dull demeanour

A lady who worked at a bank for five years has shared why marriage does not appeal to her.

According to her, she does not think she can survive being married.

In a viral tweet, the lady, @Steadi_lady, compared how female bankers looked before and after marriage.

Sad changes in married female bankers

@Steadi_lady said female bankers did well for themselves and had nice hair and stylish heels but looked different after marriage.

She said they became a shadow of their former selves when they got married. She wrote:

"I worked at the bank for five years & saw that a lot of women looked amazing before they got married—nice hair, stylish heels, glowing skin, doing well for themselves.

"But once they got married, they changed.

"They'd keep braids for two months, looked tired, dull demeanor; becoming a shadow of who they used to be.

“What are you spending your salaries on?” “Household bills.”

“Why do you look so tired?”

“Traffic was terrible. I got home very late, had to cook”..

"At least 70% of them changed for the worse. The whole marriage thing became so unappealing to me; I can’t survive suffering."

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail the lady's tweet

@_deebabyyyyy said:

"This is sad... just hire help and outsource most of your household responsibilities if you can afford to. There's no trophy for the who suffered the most abeg."

@Bukunolami_TA said:

"The married ladies at a former place of work would always say “wait until you get married” whenever someone is complimenting my hair, nails or clothes.

“You won’t have time for these again, you can’t dress like that again”.

"All felt like a threat, all because of their experience."

@omobaadegoroye said:

"Ask most of them what prompted them to marry the man they married and you'll hear the silliest reasons ever.

"People really need to understand that when they choose a partner because of frivolities, they should not expect a miracle good marriage."

@BishopKay360 said:

"Marriage is a whole lot to deal with, family support cannot be overemphasized."

@KoloKennethK said:

"I'll say that while you can never foresee how a marriage would turn out, some people often underestimate how it changes your life, and overestimate how much it would change your life for the better, by default.

"It takes two consciously deliberate people to make it win-win."

