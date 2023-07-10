Internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of a lady rocking a daring ensemble

The dress which featured a lowcut neckline saw the lady flaunting her bosoms which left internet users unimpressed

In a similar story, a video of a lady rocking an ankara corset dress went viral on social media

One lady's decision to slay at an owambe has left many people voting down her choice of ensemble.

The asoebi lady's revealing look sparked reactions Credit: @prettydacozy (Instagram), Westend61

The pretty lady identified on Instagram as @prettydacozy, shared photos as well as a video of her purple asoebi look and it is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

In the video, she is seen flaunting her bosoms in the lowcut dress with cups which appeared too small for her.

Check out the video below:

Netizens vote down asoebi lady's revealing outfit

fiisiiayomi:

"I'm so thankful to God and my parents for the self esteem that empowers me to know I don't need to be naked to be attractive."

veda.dickson:

"Everyone in these comments are hating but this video has 10.2k views after 27 minutes of being posted. Women love to tear each other down when what really matters is what the men think."

tavinbeads:

"Let’s be sincere…..this ain’t classy at all."

i_weardalika:

"How do u pple even get comfortable with these styles when you are not cossy orjiakor. What if u bend and everything drops on the floor?"

_ms_ogabi:

"Most of them get uncomfortable at the end of the day.... Well... It's just another level of desperation cos I mean... then when a guy approach them, they call it harassment whereas na u use ur hand to bring wahala... u dress like this to my wedding u ain't coming close to where I am sitting with my hubby... but I trust frnds wey I get to an extent."

philidayi:

"You need Christ Jesus in Your life."

precy_empire:

"Decency will always be class While nakedness will always be tacky. Ain’t beautiful in any way. Those who admire this are simply living in deceit and you should learn to tell yourself the truth. Shalom!"

thenameisdammie:

"These comments women constantly tearing each other down,she looks super comfortable and pretty to each his own,let people@dress how they want."

ewahair:

"Is it that dressing decent doesn’t look good or what."

presidentialstitches:

"Why waste money on asoebi when you can walk naked."

bylamitv:

"Wonder what the children will be saying. When parents dress like this, some ladies need to be retrained, and that's the truth."

Lady's corset ankara style leaves netizens scratching their heads: "Not for her figure"

Corset styles made a major comeback a couple of years ago and just like in the medieval era, they have become ubiquitous.

One lady made sure to rock the trend, infusing the body-shaper feature in her ankara style and a video of the look has trended online.

In the video posted by the designer @seqeenat, she is seen in the blue ankara dress with lace infusions around the neckline, sleeves as well as a side draping.

