Social media users have been debating over a recent family-related event involving a man, his wife of eight years and two kids

This father of two commented on a Twitter post which posed a question to married men about leaving their families and never returning

His wife's friend stumbled upon the post and showed it to the wife who blew hot whole narrating her side of the story

The beautiful space of Twitter was turned upside down after a married man named @alexnjenga on Twitter shared his marital experience.

Alex had commented on a post by a user, @polo_kimani, who asked married men how many times they thought about leaving everything behind and just disappearing.

Mr Alex disclosed that on 31st December, 2021, he left his wife of eight years, two kids, three bedroom flat, his car and everything else to start afresh, citing that he did it for his peace of mind.

In his words:

"Boss, after 8 years of marriage, I left on 31st December 2021 for work and never came back. I left my 2 kids, my 3 bedroom house worth more than 10 million, my car and everything to start afresh. Sometimes, peace is worth leaving behind material things."

A friend of his estranged wife stumbled upon the post and showed it to her.

The wife named @ diana0133303992 replied her husband's comment, revealing that her husband left her without a word for over a year.

He has not checked up on the kids even once, despite the fact that their daughter has autism.

The lady revealed that their autistic daughter is undergoing speech therapy and the man should not be bad-mouthing them.

She also maintained that if he did what he did for peace, he could have been at least checking up on the kids.

She tweeted:

"I was busy at work then a mutual friend sent me this tweet. I had to come see for myself. You left an autistic daughter behind and are busy lying online? The guy has never checked on his kids. He has never even stopped by to see if the kids are well."

"If it's peace, he could be seeing his kids. But nothing. 1 year later I have speech therapy to attend therapy for an autistic daughter. The guy is still bad mouthing us. Bana chill."

Social media reactions

@xysist said:

"All I see is she has zeroed in on the autistic daughter for some reason and has not refuted all the other things mentioned in the entire thread. Ref says carry on."

@ernestmakau commented:

"Don't be emotionally attached to your kids they will be used to misuse you. A man should be able to leave anything behind and move on. That woman thought the man couldn't leave an autistic kid behind? She was wrong and now she is even more bitter."

@Austin_tunoi wrote:

"The tone, mood and attitude defines a toxic person. But the man leaving behind an autistic daughter is very sad. Even if you left a car, house etc that can't be justified. Just start a family elsewhere but don't neglect."

@Kingsley_papa commented:

"A kid is has two parents, I have never understood that deadbeat dad thing, if a woman leaves me with the kid, is she deadbeat?"

@Wahomekimathi reacted:

"Reminds me of my dad who left a 3br house seated on two acres and bought land elsewhere and built though he got bp and diabetes from stress."

@KambaMwendwa said:

"Men need peace of mind that's what most ladies don't understand you better rent a single room and start from there with peace instead of living in bungalow but full of chaos daily! If ladies won't change this nagging behavior trust me many ladies will be left."

@WangariZawadi reacted:

"It's not peace he was looking for, it's responsibility of taking care of a special needs child he was escaping."

@Hilarymochokor added:

"She is concentrating so much on the autistic child but she is not telling us why the man left his own house and his car he bought with his money."

@JustaTweep said:

"If peace was the reason he left he would have been making time to see his kids esp if one is special needs. He left bcz he doesn’t want to deal with the needs of that child."

@Awuor remarked:

"The guy has said he left, why would he still check up on the kids and stuff? That would mean he hasn't left."

See the post below:

Husband dumps wife and kids in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family is in chaos and confusion following a surprise action by the breadwinner. The family was initially based in Europe, but at the moment, the wife and kids are in Nigeria while the husband is in Spain.

The breadwinner and husband, identified as Chinedu, had reportedly returned with his family from their base in Spain on the guise of having a vacation in their home country, Nigeria. However, he returned to Spain with only their travel documents and left them behind.

In a video shared on TikTok by @favouritenews, his wife tearily expressed shock at her husband's action, suggesting that she had no prior knowledge that they'd be abandoned in Nigeria. Making her case on her knees in the clip, the woman blamed Chinedu's elder sister for spiritually manipulating him.

