A video of a broken television prank that went dead on arrival has gone viral on TikTok

One of the daughters of the man tried to prank her father but it turned out the whole thing was not well planned

In the end, the father understood that the children attempted to pull a prank on him and he did not fall for it

A daughter came up with an idea to prank her father who was inside the room.

They set up the huge parlour television in a way that made it look like it was broken.

Daughter Attempts to Prank Dad. Photo credit: ewa_lewa Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

And then the daughter knelt down on the floor and raised up her hand indicating that she did something and knew the consequence was punishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dad did not fall for it

Her younger sisters stood solemnly looking at the television which was also part of the plan.

When their father came out of the room and saw everyone looking at the television, she quickly became concerned.

He also observed that his daughrer knelt down on the floor and began to look for evidence of seriousness in all of this.

But then she quickly figured it was a prank and blurted it out immediately. The children including his wife joined in laughing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@PrincessFolajin reacted:

"Una don quick laf... Kai... "l argue until he belleves me."

@Feml fml said:

"The act was too short na... Maybe they don't trust their Father's Patience."

@Hllarious3637 wrote:

"Their mum couldn't hold it in, that's how their dad found out."

@Othello_stltches commented:

"Haaa my dad.. e go first beat all of us first before knowing who break it."

@user36388383 also commented:

"Can tell that your dad is so fun."

@LeanneWIllz_da_Boss:

"You guys were too fast."

@dayoCandy:

"Their papa na IDAN. This looks like phidel school uniforms am I tripping."

@user474894:

"Na why dem dey call am GOAT & Una for no laugh like that u go continue."

Woman wakes up, takes her POS and runs in prank video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported A young Nigerian lady (@cyndy_pek) got many people laughing hard when she woke her mother up from sleep and told her Palmpay officials were coming.

The woman quickly got up and was about to run away when she was told it was all a prank. The mother was furious.

She told her daughter never to play such a prank with her anymore. When the lady asked her mother if she owed Palmpay, the woman wondered if there was anyone who didn't owe.

Source: Legit.ng