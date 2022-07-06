A young prankster took her game to another level with courage as she played it on a military officer in the market

After approaching the soldier to help take her bucket down, the man laughed when he realised it was all empty

Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady was really brave to have attempted pranking a Nigerian soldier

A young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

Many people said that the lady was brave to have pranked a soldier. Photo source: TikTok/@dorikoko

The soldier smiled

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

With some conviction, the officer went away with the snack he was given as he maintained a smiling face.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

avatar display said:

"If to say na guy do this kind thin eh."

Olatomiwa said:

"Army no Dey beat woman no matter what unless na woman army."

Solomon Tyme said:

"If na man.. e for collect tire... wetyn man do man."

Boyo Jemine said:

"U get mind... me wey dey fear their uniforms pass police."

Dr king.D said:

"I like the lady. Bravery."

Kaffie Hiwass said:

"I swear, that officer has fell in love, see the way he was looking at her."

Otunuga Tosin said:

"Please don't try it again o....you might meet the angry one."

Pranked man gets N50,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian prankster and content creator on Instagram in a post revealed that after he played a prank on an old man, someone reached out to him.

The stranger said he will like to give his prank subject the sum of N50,000. After the offer was made, the content creator went in search of the man.

Despite spending seven hours on the same spot he pranked him, the man could not locate him anywhere.

