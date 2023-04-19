A trending TikTok video has showed the moment a daughter got a car for her father

In the viral clip, the daughter started by pranking her father telling him someone busted her tyre

Although, the daughter insisted he would call the police, her father said he would solve it amicably

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A daughter who wanted to appreciate her father bought a brand new car and brought it to his gate.

She went in to call him to come and see the beautiful car she had bought for him but also wanted to make it fun.

Father pranked before he got a car. Photo credit: @ife_luv12 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

So when she went inside, she told her father that someone busted her tire and feigned anger.

Father fell for the prank

Her father tried to calm her down and told her that it was important that they meet the man and asked him why he did that.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His daughter said she was not going to do so, insisting that he wanted to call the police.

Eventually, she agreed to follow his father outside to solve the case amicably.

When they got outside, he revealed to the father that the brand new pilot jeep was his to her father's astonishment.

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the daughter as well as congratulated the father.

The video has generated a lot of attention on TikTok and it currently has over 50,000 views with thousand of comments.

Watch the video as shared by @ife_luv12 here:

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@Danbaruba reacted:

"I love this father."

@abeke said:

"Omo a se iru e fun yin Lagbara olorun."

@fifi wrote:

"Awww congratulations sir. Congratulations my sister for taking care of dad while still on earth... many more blessings to you and your brother."

@irebami19 commented:

"Congratulations…bless you and your brother."

@Kiks4U also commented:

"Walking just like dad…Congratulations daddy."

@user29032842460955 also reacted:

"Congratulations sir! God bless you guys for putting smile on his face."

@Mullar cash also said:

"Awww your dad his very cool and calm."

@OmoTiteniola also wrote:

"I pray am able to do dis for my parent one day."

@Adwoa AdepaVV also wrote:

"This is a daddy who took care of his children not us that they enter even care abt our life."

Nigerian Woman rejects her son's car gift in video, accuses him of doing Yahoo

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman surprised her son, his friends and many netizens after she turned down his car birthday gift.

The incident was captured in a short video shared by Maria Ude Nwachi via her verified Facebook handle.

She accused the young boy of being an internet fraudster and lamented that he intended to use her for rituals by virtue of the car gift. Despite attempts by the lad and his friends to convince her into accepting the gift, she refused and ordered him to take it away while also bursting balloons used in decorating the car.

Source: Legit.ng