A lady who shared the hurdles she passed through before completing her degree has gone viral on TikTok

The woman gave details of her struggles which include having to deal with a newly born child and divorce

Her picture revealed that she had finally graduated from the Department of Political Science

A woman has shared the numerous struggles she had to go through before she eventually graduated from the university.

The graduate revealed that she got married and divorced while in school as well having to take care of her little child who was now 4 years old.

Young wife reveals she got divorced at school. Photo credit: @nana_henna

Powerful and courageous journey

She also disclosed that in the space of her four-year degree, she experienced two strikes, one pandemic and two depressions among other things.

Many social media users who interacted with her story on TikTok congratulated her for finally completing her degree and indicated that she was a strong woman.

As of publishing this story, the video has gathered over 7000 likes with more 400 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mahmoudidris reacted:

"Congratulations. Success all the way."

@OToblloba said:

"How come our stories look alike."

@Midecakesnpastries also said:

"WoW political scientist I really congratulate you."

@InorlDebble also responded:

"You are really a strong woman congratulations dearie."

@splcy36737 commented:

"Wow sis I celebrate you my strong woman."

@Trlcla also commented:

"Congratulations sis."

@eglalhassan also wrote:

"Congratulations more accomplishments ijn."

