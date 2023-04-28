A woman quickly stood up from where she was sleeping when she was told her Palmpay officials were close by

The woman got angry and strictly warned her daughter after realising that it was all a prank to get her attention

Many people who reacted to the woman's video found it so funny that the woman was also owning Palmpay

A young Nigerian lady has got many people laughing hard when she woke her mother up from sleep and told her Palmpay officials were coming.

The woman quickly got up and was about to run when she was told that it was all a prank. The mother was furious.

The woman warned her daughter not to make such a prank again. Photo source: @cyndy_pek

Source: TikTok

She told her daughter never to play such a prank with her anymore. When the lady asked her mother if she owed Palmpay to be so scared, the woman rhetorically asked if they were anyone who was not.

Many people who watched the video were wowed by the woman's sudden reaction on hearing the word "PalmPay".

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Viral M said:

"Mothers are so great mummy ur labor nor o ki u na better u o dey see mummy Amen."

Chukwuemeka Ani said:

"She first secure her POS machine."

RICHARD said:

"This girl you be mumu truth to God me self I won be run before too."

ugbahscholar said:

"Mothers are too much."

grace.point said:

"He get waiting them take they play oooo non try am again."

Nnamdi said:

"You don show them her face now."

Love Doctor said:

"Hahahaha mummy doh this nor try this matter again oh I done tell you."

Americano said:

"Mummy you are great you will not labor in vain in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Uzoma_chris said:

"You just cast your mom coded."

Tima said:

"Am rolling on the floor. God bless our mother."

Assumpta said:

"If na my mom u did dis kind tin, my dear u go collect woto woto."

