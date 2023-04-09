Mixed reactions have trailed a trending photoshoot of three beautiful people in a polygamous marriage

The lovebirds rocked matching outfits as they posed as one happy family, with the man lying on his wives' laps

Many ladies frowned at the man's pose in the third picture while others said they cannot share their hubby

A trending photoshoot capturing a man who married two beautiful wives has generated reactions on the net.

The unidentified man posed with his wives proudly as they rocked matching outfits.

The man did a photoshoot with his wives. Photo Credit: @lakpadesire0

In one of the photos, as seen on TikTok, which raised eyebrows, the man lay on the laps of his wives like a baby. In other photos, he shared kisses on the lips with each of his wives.

As of the time of making this report, the photoshoot has garnered over 4 million views as people shared their thoughts on the polygamous union.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Call-mi-Diva said:

"Nobody is talking about the third picture."

@Queen daro said:

"It can never be me, not even in my next life."

@user37352094517020 said:

"God have mercy on us women."

@osehtarawally2 said:

"Do whatever makes you happy that's the beautiful of life."

@Fafa Jocelyne said:

"I could never share my man really our Muslim sisters are to be congratulated."

@Ismael Coulibaly290 said:

"My brother you still have two to complete the list a recommendation given by Allah the Almighty."

@Omarion said:

"I look at the comments, it looks like they've never seen this, but your moms are 2 and 2 at home, laba, we know well."

