A man took a risk as he allowed a person he never knew to shave his hair in the hope that he would be rewarded

After his hair was shaved in the middle, leaving him looking so out of place, he discovered he only won a piece of hairbrush

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would have become angry with the ridiculous gift

A young Nigerian man, @michaelspyder_, who makes video content around random people, has created an exciting clip.

In the video, he went to the street with a rechargeable clipper and a box. He approached different people and asked for their permission to shave their hair for whatever gift was in the box.

The man was disappointed when he saw his reward. Photo source: @michaelspyder

Source: TikTok

Man shaved stranger's hair

A few set of people he approached found his gifting system strangely funny as they all declined. When he got a young man with the same request, he agreed and risked it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After he had shaved a part of his hair, he opened the box to reveal a gift of just a hairbrush. The man was disappointed and laughed the situation away.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fritz Ebeh said:

"Only mr beast can make me agree to this kind of proposal."

Kel vin said:

"Baba was expecting an iPhone 13."

DANNITELLO said:

"Baba dey expect 5 million.... Imagination wan injure ham."

Adeniyi said:

"I keep imagine it was me it won't be funny actually."

Star rush de barber said:

"But that guy is ready for anything that come his way."

aforanthony0 said:

"baba think say nah does TikTok wey em dey watch."

marajenny50 said:

"If I no shave your own, make my leg bend."

Jingelleg said:

"I thought for a minute that it contained cornbread."

A khan said:

"I think the last was on the way to the barbers."

Man gave lady new bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian content creator (@michealmstar_) who loves putting smiles on people's faces surprised a lady on the street.

While the lady was walking into a shop to get something, he followed her. After calling the lady's attention, he presented her with two pieces of paper with different options.

Lady bought boy new sandals

In similar news, a kind Nigerian lady (@a.a_clown2) changed a kid's life for good. She saw the boy on the road looking rough. His sandals and school bag were all torn.

The lady told the boy she had seen him begging for pure water the previous day. She was surprised that the kid always goes from Mile 12 in Lagos to Ikorodu to school. The lady bought him new sandals and a bag.

Source: Legit.ng